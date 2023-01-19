Astrological predictions for 2023: Year of the Rabbit

By Sun Lee Chang

Every year, I am reminded that the only real constant is change and that is definitely true this year. The Year of the Rabbit will see its fair share of a changing of the guard. The fourth of 12 signs in the Chinese Zodiac, the Year of the Water Rabbit will bear witness to many chapters coming to a close, and the beginning of stories yet to come.

Of the five elements that are associated with each of the animals in the Chinese Zodiac, the year starting on Jan. 22 will be the Year of the Water Rabbit. In addition to water, the other elements include wood, fire, earth, and metal. Water is transformative, with the power to carve out rivers and wash away what once seemed solid. Paradoxically, water also has the power to soothe—symbolizing peace, calm, and longevity. In the coming year, whatever upheaval that one has been facing, there is hope for some sort of resolution.

An empathetic character, the Water Rabbit is especially attuned to the world around them. None of us are immune to bad things happening, but thankfully or luckily (maybe both), you can choose how you are going to deal with it and have a number of options at your disposal. Define the result you seek and don’t let guilt cloud your vision. Let the logical and clear-thinking aspects of the Water Rabbit guide you to a definitive choice that speaks to you.

When those born in the Year of the Rabbit are able to focus and actualize their goals, they can achieve great things. Just look at other famous Rabbits in modern history, such as Albert Einstein, Michael Jordan, Frank Sinatra, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, and Whitney Houston.

As you navigate through the Year of the Water Rabbit, you can either be afraid or embrace what lies ahead. Whether you stumble or hit the ground running, the important thing is to just keep going and your persistence will eventually pay off. For smooth sailing in 2023, here is what lies ahead in the areas of work and love in the Year of the Water Rabbit.

Rabbit

This will be a breakthrough year for you. Doubts that have held you back should fall to the wayside.

Work: You have proven what you can do time and again. You have the leverage to make a bold move.

Love: Not one to knowingly go backwards, you are committed to making progress in the right direction.

Rat

Words should be backed up by action. Be wary of those who tell you only what you want to hear.

Work: In order to grow, you have to take some chances. Learning is not always a neat and tidy process.

Love: Consider your partner’s point of view. It may lead you to do something out of the ordinary.

Ox

Your roles are about to come full circle. Where you once were the student, now you are the teacher.

Work: This is the moment to bring it all together. Use the resources available to you to their full advantage.

Love: Where you derive strength and support, it is crucial to reciprocate in some fashion as well.

Tiger

Are you too busy to indulge a long-held passion? Stop stalling and figure out a way to pursue it.

Work: Try to keep your identity separate from your job. Remember that the latter is mainly a means to an end.

Love: You are currently in an interesting situation, but there is reason to be optimistic about the path forward.

Dragon

While you are adept at controlling your finances, do exercise the same level of attention to your physical wellbeing.

Work: Have you been offered a chance to show what you can really do? Don’t stand in your own way.

Love: Teaming up to resolve an ongoing issue should help to bring you and a loved one closer together.

Snake

Reason and logic don’t always line up with how you feel. That said, it is crucial for you to try to stay objective.

Work: As dedicated as you are to your livelihood, there is much benefit to be derived by taking adequate time off.

Love: No matter how busy you get, don’t forget what brought you and your significant other together in the first place.

Horse

Rather than taking an all or nothing approach, being a bit more flexible could get you closer to the finish line.

Work: As you explore new opportunities, remember why you went the direction that you did.

Love: Sharing a space can be difficult. Give each other enough room to be able to do your own thing.

Goat

You remain unfazed in the face of challenges ahead. Your confidence is justified by how you’ve handled yourself thus far.

Work: Instead of procrastinating, endeavor to get an early start. Doing so should put you far ahead of the competition.

Love: Absence can make the heart grow fonder, but avoid being absent too much of the time.

Monkey

Ready for some good news? It may not be what you were expecting, but it will be welcome nonetheless.

Work: Want to learn more about a particular subject? In doing so, you will gain more than just the thing itself.

Love: A genuine connection requires that you let your true self through, not just what you think the other is looking for.

Rooster

A major shift is likely to happen in the coming year, but thankfully you have prepared well for it.

Work: Just making the grade is not enough. A little more effort will help you to stand out in a crowd.

Love: There are some things that defy being rushed. You will recognize when the time is right.

Dog

Shift your focus from making up for something in the past, to letting yourself enjoy the present.

Work: It has been a long while since you were in unchartered territory. The change could be quite invigorating.

Love: Are you unsure about what you are feeling recently? Be honest about what is truly going on.

Pig

What you lack in one area is more than made up for in your abundant talent and skills in another.

Work: You have many tools at your disposal. Choosing the appropriate one could make all the difference.

Love: Knowing when to step away is just as crucial as knowing when to stay. Luckily, you play the dance well.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

