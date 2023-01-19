Asian American women in the AMD C-suite

After naming Jean Hu as CFO on Jan. 11, Silicon Valley chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has women of Asian descent serving as chair, CEO, and CFO—believed to be a first for an S&P 500 company.

Hu is scheduled to start on Jan. 23 to succeed the retiring Devinder Kumar, who will stay at AMD until April to ensure a smooth transition.

AMD is led by Lisa Su, who serves as both CEO and chair.

Recent studies have shown that fewer than 10% of S&P 500 index companies are led by women. A recent McKinsey study found that 1.8% of C-suite executives are Asian women, noting that representation and promotion of Asian American employees falls at senior levels.