17 sickened after dining at Tamarind Tree

Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Little Saigon.

Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting.

As of Jan. 27, 17 people from seven separate parties reported becoming ill after eating there on Jan. 15, 16, and 17.

Environmental health investigators who visited the restaurant on Jan. 24 witnessed improper food handling practices, including blocked access to handwashing facilities, improper storage of wiping cloths, risk of cross contamination, and lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of food equipment and physical facilities.

Investigators closed the restaurant and required a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

They reviewed with restaurant management the requirement that ill staff are not allowed to work until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours. They also provided education about preventing the spread of gastrointestinal illness—including proper handwashing and preventing bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.