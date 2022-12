The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) held a farewell party for Peter Truong on Dec. 16. Truong is retiring from KCSO after 34 years of service.

On its LinkedIn page, KCSO wrote, “Truong’s passion for community and empathy is well known throughout southwest King County, particularly the White Center community. While coworkers and community members will miss him dearly, we wish him well into his well-deserved retirement!”