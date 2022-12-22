SCJ new team members

SCJ Alliance—a firm that specializes in civil engineering, transportation planning and design, and environmental and urban planning—has hired Asian Americans Amrita Chakraborty and Jake Paulsene.

Chakraborty, a senior designer with SCJ, earned her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and earned her master’s in Structural Engineering from SRM University, a top-ranking university in India.

Paulsene is currently in the civil engineering program at the University of Washington.

They are joined by Andrew Armstrong, a design engineer, who was recently hired full-time by SCJ after working for the firm while earning his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Walla Walla University.

The Seattle office is involved in many area projects and is just kicking off the City of Edmonds’ Highway 99 Gateway-Revitalization Stage 3 and Stage 4 Projects, and a feasibility study for a grade separation at S. 320th Street and 21st Ave. S. for the City of Federal Way.