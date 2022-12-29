The Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), in partnership with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), announced that the Lincoln District Senior Housing project in Tacoma is fully funded.

APCC received notice on Dec. 22 of an award of $4.9 million for construction from the State Department of Commerce. The City of Tacoma previously awarded $5.25 million and Pierce County awarded $7 million. The Washington Housing Finance Commission will provide an allocation of housing tax credits.

The building on 711 South 38th Street includes 78 affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 and over.

APCC Executive Director Lua Pritchard said, “APCC is absolutely amazed and thrilled with the wonderful awards of funding and tax credits for our joint project with LIHI. We are so proud of this project and look forward to seeing it get built.”

“APCC is a 26-year-old institution that has deep cultural roots in the Asian and Pacific Islander community. We are proud to partner with APCC to meet the unmet housing needs of AAPI and other seniors of color in the region,” said Sharon Lee, LIHI Executive Director.

APCC and LIHI are collaborating in the development of a highly visible site that is a gateway to Tacoma’s International District. South 38th Street is lined with Asian and other ethnic restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses. The City of Tacoma has prioritized the neighborhood for economic development.

LIHI is working on Phase 2 of the project, which will include 72 units for families with children and singles. The senior housing and family housing will share a courtyard.