Jo Koy gets Key to City of Tacoma

Jo Koy with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards presented comedian Jo Koy with the Key to the City during a presentation that also made “Jo Koy Day” official in Tacoma. The key recognized Koy’s sold-out Dec. 10 show at the Tacoma Dome.

Koy, who was born and raised in Tacoma, is a Foss High School graduate. He starred in Easter Sunday, which premiered in theaters in August—the first major motion picture featuring a Filipino family.

The comedian has several standup specials available on streaming services, including his fourth Netflix special, Live from the Los Angeles Forum.

