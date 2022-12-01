$1 million in Comcast RISE grants to small businesses

Comcast said it will award $1 million in total grants to 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties as well as 128 small businesses in Washington state, which were selected to receive technology and marketing services from Comcast RISE.

Comcast launched Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,” to help the hardest-hit small business owners recover from the challenges of COVID-19.

Each recipient will receive a $10,000 grant, including Northwest Wushu Academy, Chinese Radio Seattle, Chou Accounting and Tax Services, Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine, Floating Leaves Tea, Thai Chili Restaurant, and Jae’s Asian Bistro and Sushi.