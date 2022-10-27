Northwest Asian Weekly

Northwest Asian Weekly’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

State

U.S. Senator
Patty Murray

U.S. Congress-District 1
Suzan DelBene

U.S. Congress-District 7
Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Congress-District 8
Kim Schrier

U.S. Congress-District 9
Adam Smith

U.S. Congress-District 10
Marilyn Strickland

State Supreme Court
Mary Yu

Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs

State Senate LD-27
Yasmin Trudeau

State Senate LD-34
Joe Nguyen

State Senate LD-45
Manka Dhingra

State Representative LD-1
Davina Duerr

State Representative LD-32
Cindy Ryu

State Representative LD-33
Mia Gregerson

State Representative LD-37
Sharon Tamiko Santos

State Representative LD-41
My-Linh Thai

State Representative LD-48
Vandana Slatter

County

King County Prosecutor
Leesa Manion

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa

City

City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2
Andrea Chin

Court of appeals

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7
Janet Chung

County ballot measures

King County Amendment No. 1
No

King County Proposition No. 1
Yes

City ballot measures

City of Seattle Proposition 1A and 1B
Yes Proposition 1A
No Proposition 1B

