Northwest Asian Weekly’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

State
U.S. Senator
Patty Murray
U.S. Congress-District 1
Suzan DelBene
U.S. Congress-District 7
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Congress-District 8
Kim Schrier
U.S. Congress-District 9
Adam Smith
U.S. Congress-District 10
Marilyn Strickland
State Supreme Court
Mary Yu
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
State Senate LD-27
Yasmin Trudeau
State Senate LD-34
Joe Nguyen
State Senate LD-45
Manka Dhingra
State Representative LD-1
Davina Duerr
State Representative LD-32
Cindy Ryu
State Representative LD-33
Mia Gregerson
State Representative LD-37
Sharon Tamiko Santos
State Representative LD-41
My-Linh Thai
State Representative LD-48
Vandana Slatter
County
King County Prosecutor
Leesa Manion
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa
City
City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2
Andrea Chin
Court of appeals
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7
Janet Chung
County ballot measures
King County Amendment No. 1
No
King County Proposition No. 1
Yes
City ballot measures
City of Seattle Proposition 1A and 1B
Yes Proposition 1A
No Proposition 1B
