Proposal to preserve Bruce Lee martial arts studio

The Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, home of the Seattle Bruce Lee Fan Club, will be submitting a formal application to the City of Seattle’s Landmark Preservation Board—to nominate Bruce Lee’s first formal martial arts studio for historic preservation.

A presentation of the 40-page nomination application will be presented at a Sept. 30 news conference in the Bertha Knight Landes room at Seattle City Hall. Held from 4-5 p.m., it will be open to the public.

Anticipated to present are Bruce Lee’s first students, Andy Kimura, son of Taky Kimura, and fellow martial artists.

4750 University Way Apartments is the site of the Seattle Jun Fan Gung Fu Institute and there are rare photos of Bruce Lee at the location.

Given the history and formal beginnings of Bruce Lee’s martial arts teachings at this location, the Seattle Bruce Lee Fan Club considers this to be one of the most culturally valuable properties in Seattle.

If designated as a landmark, the status will help preserve the property from demolition.