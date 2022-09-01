Mazu Day proclamation

Aug. 30 was the signing ceremony and Proclamation of Mazu Day by King County.

Mazu is celebrated annually on Sept. 9 of the lunar calendar. In attendance were state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Chair of the King County Council Claudia Balducci, Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis, Bellevue City Councilmember Janice Zahn, King County Communications specialist James Bush, King County Park program manager Scott Thomas, and many community leaders.

Mazu is a goddess of the sea in China. Commemoration of Mazu is an important cultural bond that promotes family harmony, and social concord.