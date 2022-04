The U District is hosting the first Seattle Boba Fest in celebration of National Bubble Tea Day on April 30.

The event will feature boba drinks and desserts from 18 local shops and cafes. A few of the featured flavors include White Rabbit Candy Milk Tea from Oh Bear Cafe and Teahouse, Ube Milk Tea from Sip House, and Honey Green Milk Tea with Pearls from Sharetea.

For more details and the event menu, go to udistrictseattle.com/bobafest.