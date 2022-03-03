Northwest Asian Weekly



Appreciation luncheon for Durkan administration

Elaine Ko presented a glass paperweight to former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan with the inscription “Thank You, Jenny Durkan.” (Photo by Tony Au)

About 30 people attended an appreciation lunch for former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and former Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong at the Joyale Restaurant on Feb. 27. Michael Chen presented a lucky bamboo to Fong for his support of the community, and Elaine Ko presented a plaque to Durkan for her contribution to the city.

Michael Chen, a community leader, presented a lucky bamboo to former Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

  1. Thanks for recognizing Mayor Durkan for her commitment and work on behalf of the City. The Central Area Senior Center is grateful for her support of our full ownership of our building and property that served a large sector of the BIPOC community. Winona Hollins Hauge, MSW, LICSW, Board Member of the Central Area Senior Center.

