Appreciation luncheon for Durkan administration

About 30 people attended an appreciation lunch for former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and former Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong at the Joyale Restaurant on Feb. 27. Michael Chen presented a lucky bamboo to Fong for his support of the community, and Elaine Ko presented a plaque to Durkan for her contribution to the city.
Comments
Winona says
Thanks for recognizing Mayor Durkan for her commitment and work on behalf of the City. The Central Area Senior Center is grateful for her support of our full ownership of our building and property that served a large sector of the BIPOC community. Winona Hollins Hauge, MSW, LICSW, Board Member of the Central Area Senior Center.