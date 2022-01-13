Starbucks tests out boba-style iced coffee

Starbucks is carrying out a limited test of two beverages “made with coffee pearls” at two stores this winter, including one in Bellevue, Business Insider reported.

A spokesperson declined to share further details, but a viral TikTok video posted by @kirbyssister shows a sign at a Starbucks store telling customers to “try our new coffee popping pearls.”

The sign listed two new drinks containing “Iced Chai Tea Latte with Coffee Pearls” for $5.45 and “In the Dark,” an iced drink which the TikTok user said was based on Starbucks’ Cold Brew, for $5.25.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, has exploded in popularity over recent years, with bubble tea stores popping up across the United States.