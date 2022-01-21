Seattle celebrates 1st Asian Mayor—Thank you for a successful event!

Northwest Asian Weekly


THANKYOU_HARRELL2022.jpg (1463×1088)

Thank you to everyone who helped to make AAPI Unity Celebration for Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell a success! 

EVENT ORGANIZING COMMITTEE
Tomio Moriguchi, David Della, James Wong, Elaine Ikoma Ko, Cindy Li, Misa Murohashi and Tony Au

SPECIAL THANKS

  • Seattle Police Department
  • International Lion Dance Team and Sifu Tony Au
  • April Zhong
  • Joyale Seafood Restaurant
  • John Pai, Photographer
  • Johnson AV
  • Videographers: Lightform
  • Program design: Misa Murohashi

TABLE CAPTAINS

  • Andrew Liu
  • APEC Foundation
  • Asian Pacific Cultural Center/Lua Pritchard
  • Association of Filipino Engineers of WA/Francisco Gaspay
  • Chinatown Chamber of Commerce
  • DA LI Development USA
  • David Della/Odette Polintan
  • Elaine Ikoma Ko/John Foz
  • Environmental, Health and Climate Justice Table/Maria Batayola
  • Filipino American Political Action Group of WA/Ador Yano, Maria Batayola
  • Filipino Chamber of Commerce PNW/Tony Ogilvie
  • Filipino Community of Seattle/Edwin Obras
  • Filipino Educators of WA/Annabel Garcia-Andresen
  • Frank Irigon
  • Harold Taniguchi
  • Hong Kong Association
  • James Wong
  • Ling Chin
  • Martha Choe
  • Mike Fong
  • Dr. Ming Xiao
  • OZ Navigator/Brad Padden
  • Sharon Lee
  • Tomio Moriguchi
  • Tony Au
  • Vivian Song Maritz
  • WASITRAC/Debadutta Dash
  • Willon Lew

SPONSORS

