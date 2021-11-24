LIHI gala & auction raises over $400k

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)’s 30th Anniversary Virtual Gala & Auction raised $402,000 for its Tiny House villages, urban rest stops, supportive services, and volunteer programs.

The online event ran from Nov. 1–15. There were 55 gala sponsors, silent auction items, and a “raise the paddle” event that brought in donations and sponsorships.

An online video featuring tiny house residents, LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, State Rep. Frank Chopp, and LIHI Boardmember Melinda Nichols was also shown.