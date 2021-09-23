Violago becomes the first woman to lead Canlis’ wine program

Canlis recently hired renowned sommelier ​​Linda Milagros Violago to run the restaurant’s wine service, replacing Nelson Daquip, who left in May. Violago is now the first woman in Canlis’s 71-year-old history to head up the award-winning program, which consists of seven sommeliers and around 22,000 bottles.

The Winnipeg-born Violago has traveled far and wide during her hospitality career, working at such acclaimed spots as Trotter’s in Chicago, Contra in New York, and Mugaritz in Spain, in addition to stints in Denmark, Japan, and Australia.

Earlier this year, Canlis hired its first-ever female executive head chef, Aisha Ibrahim, to lead the kitchen.

Both Ibrahim and Violago are of Filipino descent.