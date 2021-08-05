Mike Fong leaving City of Seattle

Mike Fong announced that his last day as Seattle’s Senior Deputy Mayor will be Aug. 17.

He is joining the staff of Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers as a Senior Adviser and Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer.

In an email to the Northwest Asian Weekly, Fong said, “My departure also results in some realignment in the Mayor’s Office. We are very fortunate and pleased to welcome back former Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan to reprise her role.”

Ranganathan will return to the office officially on Sept. 3.