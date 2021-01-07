Help with electric, utility bills

Eligible households can enroll in the City of Seattle’s Utility Discount Program (UDP), which offers a 60% discount on Seattle City Light bills and a 50% discount on Seattle Public Utilities bills.

COVID-19 has affected Seattle residents in many ways. Many people, including older adults and families, are facing tough times due to job loss.

To be eligible, your pre-tax household income must be at or below 70% of the state’s median income. (In 2021, a four-person household may earn up to $5,996 per month or an annual income of $71,952 before taxes or other deductions.)

To apply, complete the online enrollment form at seattle.gov/humanservices/services-and-programs/supporting-affordability-and-livability/utility-discount-program.

The form is in English. For language support, please call to speak to a representative. If your application meets the eligibility requirements, your household will be enrolled. The discount may take up to two billing cycles to appear on your bills.

If you have questions about UDP enrollment or would like assistance, call or email UDP@Seatttle.gov. If you need an interpreter, request one when you call and tell the operator what language you need interpretation for. There may be a slight wait time to connect to an interpreter. You can find additional information, including more detailed eligibility requirements, at seattle.gov/UDP.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities will keep services on for customers, even if they are behind on paying their bills, throughout the pandemic. To set up a deferred payment plan, call 206-684-3000.