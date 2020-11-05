What do Trump and Biden wins mean?

By Assunta Ng
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY
When I went to bed on Election night, I was agonizing that former Vice President Joe Biden was losing. Then, I woke up the next day, and it was a totally different picture.
“There is hope,” my husband said. “Biden came on television after 10 p.m. and said not to give up hope.”
What! I didn’t believe it at first. But hope is all I want. That literally changed my blog. You might not believe it, I wrote one based on Biden winning and President Trump losing, and another one for the opposite scenario.
I am hopeful that this will be the new beginning we have all been waiting for… it has been four years of hell for many of us under the Trump administration.
“I greatly fear continued Trump leadership because of his dangerous words and actions against people of color—he literally has ‘Made America Hate Again’” said Bettie Luke, a community leader.
With Biden’s leadership, there will be “no more divisiveness!” as many voters have wished for. In his Gettsburg’s address on Oct. 6, Biden called for national unity. A “house divided” cannot stand, he said. Biden is a healer. Our country needs healing.
Throughout Biden’s political career, he has worked across the aisle, with both Republicans and Democrats, when he served six terms in the U.S. Senate. And he certainly has done so during his eight years as vice president.
Biden’s victory also means he breaks another barrier—age doesn’t matter! Character does! An exemplary father who loves his children and family, he would be a better role model for this country than Trump, a narcissist who focuses on himself. A leader who has survived tragedies, and Biden was able to “turn challenges into purpose,” said Kamala Harris, during her speech accepting the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last August.
Despite Trump’s attempt to pin him as a corrupted person, accusing him of making money through his son’s Hunter business ventures, Biden is a decent and honest person. Just look at his tax filings, which he discloses every year, while Trump still hides his tax returns and paid only $750 in taxes in 2017, while he was in office according to the New York Times.
Unlike Trump who appoints his daughter and son-in-law as senior advisors Biden would appoint not his family members, but a diverse group of people who are talented and skilled to serve in his administration.
For sure, the “Chinese virus” won’t be hanging around Biden’s lips, which Trump frequently and intentionally uttered to shift blame in the high number of Covid deaths. Many Asian Americans accuse Trump of being racist. To call it “Chinese virus,” it invokes ignorant people’s fears and attacks on the Asian community.
Biden won a marathon. He first declared running for president in 1987 and it took him 37 years to accomplish his dream. The message for those people who have dreams, never give up.
With Biden in charge, Biden and scientists would work together on a national plan to end the pandemic. This is one of Biden’s priorities.
Other good news for us media, no more attacks, lies, and fake news from the White House. We don’t have to patronize Biden because he wants the truth rather than false praises.
And thank God, for our children, they don’t have to learn from Trump’s bad behavior—bullying, belittling, attacking, selfishness, cheating, and temper.
I want to live in America. I love America.
Tonight, I can sleep better.
Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com
Lance says
Joe Biden once called state-mandated school integration “the most racist concept you can come up with,” and Barack Obama “the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.” He was a staunch opponent of “forced busing” in the 1970s, and leading crusader for mass incarceration throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. Uncle Joe has described African-American felons as “predators” too sociopathic to rehabilitate
And Trump is the racist. Before the pandemic, everyone in America was doing better under Trump, than under any previous President. That doesn’t matter, because people like you let CNN and similar outlets hurt your little feelings. They played the most beat up, wrinkled card in the US, the race card to sway your vote. Give them credit, it worked. I find it amusing hearing an Asian person complain about how people of color are treated. Do you really think black people look at you as an ally? Really? Should I run down the countless incidents and how blacks referred to Asians? Not once was the word Asian used to describe you. But that is ok, it wasn’t a white person who said it, so it can not possibly be viewed as racist. In America, Asians are the most wealthy group. How did that happen in a systemic racist country and under Trump’s watch?
Trump is arrogant, repulsive at times and says things he shouldn’t. He is not a politician. That is what for years we have wanted. Everyone was doing better; now we want to go back to someone who spent 47 years as the very politician we were sick of seeing. All that so you and your children don’t have to get your feelings hurt. And i was always told how intelligent Asian people are. Haven’t you been taught to believe what you see and not what you hear?
Remember this time next year, when taxes are higher, gas is back to being through the roof and there are less jobs; that is exactly what you asked for.
Michael Lankford says
Amazing how all of Biden’s racist comments, like “unlike the black community, the latino one is diverse”, are brushed under the carpet.
We had a President who cut taxes, increased the mean income of every culture, increased the employment rate for every group and all but destroyed the threat of terrorist groups. Try watching anything but liberal netwroks. Look up Biden’s view at the end of Vietnam when thousands of refugees needed American help. Or does that not fit your agenda?.
Careful what you wish for and it should be noted, the leader of China is just as excited as you are about a Biden victory. If that does not bother you, you lack the intellect to be in this discussion.