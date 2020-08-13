SAM names Priya Frank Director Of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced on Aug. 10 the appointment of Priya Frank as Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, a new position on the museum’s executive team.

Frank has been at SAM since 2016. This new role grows out of Frank’s ongoing work at SAM to integrate racial equity into the museum’s strategic priorities.

Frank said, “Undoing the institutional and structural racism upon which spaces like ours are built is a lifelong commitment, and it is a must in order for us to stay relevant, be authentically responsive to cultural communities, and be proactive in the critical role arts and culture play in building and sustaining a healthy community.”

Born and raised in Seattle, Frank is chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. She was named one of 2018’s Most Influential People by Seattle Magazine and made the Puget Sound Business Journal’s top 40 under 40 list in 2019.