Mackenzie Scott, billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donates part of fortune to Asian charity

The ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, announced on July 28 a donation of $1.7 billion to 116 charities, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ).

All the organizations that received donations are established nonprofits, selected for working in areas of interest to Scott, from racial justice and LGBTQ equality to climate change and global health. Neither AAAJ or Scott revealed how much she donated to AAAJ, but in all, she gave $586.7 million to racial justice groups.

AAAJ is a national coalition of five affiliate groups under the Advancing Justice umbrella, but according to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC in Washington, D.C., it will receive the entire donation.

In a statement, AAAJ said, “We have no special connection with Ms. MacKenzie Scott, and the contribution that we received was unexpected, unsolicited and it was coordinated by a third-party consultant.”

Scott’s estimated fortune is $38 billion and she has joined a group of billionaires in pledging to give a majority of her wealth “back to society.” Scott helped Bezos found Amazon in 1997. After their divorce in 2019, Scott received 25% of Bezos’ stake in the company, minus voting control. The Bezos had four children together including an adopted girl from China.