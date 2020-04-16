Dos, Seattle doctors, offer free medical care

Dr. Thuy Do and her brother, Dr. Dang Do, are offering free medical care at the Hillman City Medical Clinic in Seattle.

The immigrants from Vietnam will provide free visits, either in person or by telemedicine, to people who have lost their jobs and/or insurance. If you still have insurance, your copays will be waived. The Dos request that patients call ahead before coming into the clinic as they want to limit the number of patients with respiratory infections at their facility.

Hillman City Medical Clinic is located at 3828 South Graham Street, Suite A. Their phone number is (206) 480-7677.

When asked why they are offering free services, Thuy Do said, “We have family and friends working in the hospital and want to reduce their burdens by helping to keep some patients out of the emergency department and hospitals.”