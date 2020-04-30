By John Liu

I have been on the API Heritage Celebration committee for 12 years and look forward to planning this event every year with my fellow committee members to celebrate API Heritage month in May. In the previous years, we would have over 15 performances showcasing Asian dance, music, and other talent at the Seattle Center on the first Sunday of May. Everything changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we decided to cancel our physical event. Our committee quickly came up with a backup plan and will go virtual with Facebook Livecast on Sunday, May 3.

The API Heritage Month Celebration will be the second Seattle Center Festal event to go virtual. The first was the Cherry Blossom Festival. We will kick off a month-long celebration of Asian heritage starting on May 3 from 12 p.m.–1 p.m.

Here is a sneak preview of our API Heritage Month Celebration:

Al Sugiyama Hum Bow Contest – This year, our competitors will be none other than our very own API Heritage Month committee on May 3. We have been training hard and will bring our A-appetite.

APIs Can Sing: Quarantine Karaoke Competition – Are you quarantined? Do you love to watch karaoke? Do you love to SING karaoke? Then join Quarantine Karaoke! eventbrite.com/e/john-chens-quarantine-karaoke-tickets-102137199112

Performances – We will replay fun performances from some of our best API performers in the past.

Restaurants – Our local API restaurants have been hit hard by coronavirus stigma and shut downs. We have selected a few restaurants to feature on our Livecast. Please support these restaurants during this tough time.

Community organizations – Did you know there are hundreds of Asian community organizations around Seattle? We will introduce some to you.

Free giveaways – Watch our live show for a chance to win some cool prizes!

We hope you will join us on our opening day. Check apiheritage.com and our Facebook event: facebook.com/events/2651713151759587 for more info.

