Chinese associations donate masks to Seattle Children’s Hospital

Members of Guangzhou Association of Washington State, Guangfu Association of Washington State, and Friendship of Gee How Oak Tin Association donated 4,300 masks to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“I am so proud of our members,” said Dr. Xiao Ming, one of the organizers. She said the money to purchase the masks was raised within a day.

Libby Calovich, of Seattle Children’s Hospital, said, “We have received an overwhelming response from the community… particularly the local Chinese community has come out in waves. We have received tens of thousands of masks in just the last few days.”