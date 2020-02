The Hong Kong Business Association of Washington held its Chinese New Year gala on Feb. 8, at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel to benefit the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Mona Lee Locke was one of the emcees, along with former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux.

The event, which included a Luly Yang runway fashion show, raised $800,000.The gala was planned by Gary Locke, Benjamin Lee, Jerry and Charlene Lee, Elizabeth Huang, Hwa Park, and Andrea Nakata.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LIU