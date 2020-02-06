Did Bruce Lee have a 3rd child?

By Staff

The Seattle Bruce Lee Fan Club announced in a news release on Feb. 2, a request for research from Hong Kong and China on the possibility of a Bruce Lee child in Hong Kong.

A public school application filled out by the late martial arts star and actor indicates he may have had a dependent in 1959, six years before his son, Brandon, was born.

The Seattle Bruce Lee Fan Club received a copy of Bruce Lee’s application from Seattle Public Schools for Edison Technical School. The application was filled out by Bruce Lee himself and indicated he has one dependent or one child.

The marking on the application indicates he may have first marked zero then corrected to clearly indicate the number one, possibly after feeling some remorse.

In a news release, fan club directors Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson said this reference to a child “may have been a situation with a woman which was a sacred secret” and that this child “may have been secretly funded or supported by Bruce as a close friend of the family and this child may be included in family photos.”

This child is believed to have been born in 1959 and likely remained close friends with the family.

A request for a comment from Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s second known child, went unanswered.

The directors believe China and society is now more accepting of children outside of traditional relationships and a child may be confirmed through DNA analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlette LeFevre or Philip Lipson at 206-523-6348.

