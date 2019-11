Voters in Portland, Maine elected the first Asian American to serve on the City Council.

Tae Chong, 50, emigrated in 1976 from South Korea with his two older brothers and his parents.

“My parents never thought the third son would run for City Council and be elected. And so my father—I’ve only seen my father cry once, and this was the second time today.”

Chong won 43 percent of the vote, beating four other candidates.