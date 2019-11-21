MSNBC omits Yang out of presidential poll graphic, again

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is currently in sixth place among 2020 Democrats in the latest Iowa poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register, with 3 percent of the vote, tying him with Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire donor Tom Steyer.

But you may not know that if you watched MSNBC recently.

MSNBC apologized on Nov. 17 after it left Yang off a presidential poll result graphic, with the network calling the error “inadvertent.” The same graphic included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who polled at 2 percent, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., at 1 percent.

Political commentator Ian Bremmer flagged the omission in a tweet to his nearly 450,000 followers, drawing the ire of Yang supporters on social media.

“Why does @MSNBC keep leaving out @AndrewYang on their graphics (actually at 3% here)? This has happened on a number of occasions, I haven’t seen with any other candidate. It’s not just a slip up. Unacceptable,” Bremmer wrote.

After facing some blowback on social media, MSNBC apologized and redid the graphic.

The Yang campaign pointed out that this was not the first time MSNBC excluded Yang.

“Thank you @MSNBC for making this apology for the 15th time. The #YangGang is very excited for #16,” Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann wrote.

Between MSNBC, NBC News, and NBC digital platforms, there have been 15 other instances depicting Yang’s absence dating back to June. CNN had at least five instances as well.