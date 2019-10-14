Redmond students win national competition

Redmond students Parth Shakya of Alcott Elementary and Ananya Gupta of Audubon Elementary were recently awarded silver and bronze, respectively, for their illustrated writing submissions in the annual Eye Level Literary Award.

This year’s topic was “If I could change one thing in the world…”

Shakya and Gupta were among 10 people to receive the national level awards. These 10 national winning submissions will be sent for the Global Judging in Seoul, South Korea. The Global Award winners will receive a free trip to Seoul.

A global educational company, Eye Level has been recognizing the writing and illustrative talents of children around the world over the past two decades.