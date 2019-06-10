Janice Deguchi named as next Neighborhood House executive director

Neighborhood House has selected its next executive director.
Janice Deguchi, chair of the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition and executive director of Community for Youth, has decades of experience as a nonprofit executive leader.
The outgoing executive director, Mark Okazaki, said, “I’ve known Janice for almost 30 years through her work experience and community involvement.” He said he is “very excited to pass the baton on.”
Deguchi grew up and still lives on Beacon Hill, attended Seattle Public Schools, graduated from the University of Washington, and then got her master’s degree from Seattle University.
She will start her new role in September.
Comments
don watanabe saysJune 11, 2019 at 11:24 am
CONGRATULATIONS TO JANICE AND THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE. BASED UPON MY EXPERIENCE WORKING WITH HER AT THE NATIONAL ASIAN PACIFIC CENTER ON AGING IN THE ’90’S IN SEATTLE, I THINK THAT THE FOLKS WHO CHOSE HER FOR THE TOP JOB AT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE MADE A WISE CHOICE. SHE’S INTELLIGENT, GOOD WITH PEOPLE, HAS STRONG ADVOCACY TALENTS, AND PROVEN MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE SKILLS. HER LONGSTANDING DEDICATION, COMMITMENT AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS TO AND FOR COMMUNITY BASED SERVICES TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PEOPLE WITHIN THE COMMUNITY TO BE SERVED IN YESLER TERRACE AND BEYOND WILL PREVAIL.