Janice Deguchi named as next Neighborhood House executive director

Neighborhood House has selected its next executive director.

Janice Deguchi, chair of the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition and executive director of Community for Youth, has decades of experience as a nonprofit executive leader.

The outgoing executive director, Mark Okazaki, said, “I’ve known Janice for almost 30 years through her work experience and community involvement.” He said he is “very excited to pass the baton on.”

Deguchi grew up and still lives on Beacon Hill, attended Seattle Public Schools, graduated from the University of Washington, and then got her master’s degree from Seattle University.

She will start her new role in September.