Norm Mineta documentary

A documentary highlighting the life and career of Norman Yoshio Mineta premieres on May 20 on PBS (check local listings).
Co-producer and director Dianne Fukami and co-producer Debra Nakatomi made the documentary, “An American Story: Norman Mineta and His Legacy,” because he is “an icon among the Asian American community, especially among the Japanese Americans.”
Mineta was the first Asian American mayor of a major American city (San Jose, Calif,.), and went on to serve more than 20 years in Congress. He also served in two presidential cabinets (Bill Clinton and George W. Bush).
Fukami and Nakatomi said they tried for more than seven years to persuade Mineta to participate in a documentary. “A modest and humble man, he declined for many years.
But finally, near the end of 2013, he consented. We’ve been working on the project since 2014.”
Comments
john bierk saysMay 20, 2019 at 11:21 pm
It is a proud day for this American in having had the opportunity of witnessing, via the wonders of TV, the life story and legacy of Norman Mineta. This PBS documentary was a fitting tribute to a grand human being. As I participated, vicariously, in the sadnesses, the joy, and the accomplishments of Mr. Mineta, I was smiling one minute, in tears the next, but through it all I realized not only how fortunate I am in having seen this documentary, but how fortunate the U.S. is in having Mr. Mineta as one of its citizens.
Romana Hatfield saysMay 20, 2019 at 10:07 pm
Just wondering if he’s still alive? I hope so. The documentary was so moving. A great American indeed!