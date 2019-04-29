David Chen to run for Shoreline City Council

This month, David Chen announced he will run for Shoreline City Council Position 4. Position 4 is currently held by Deputy Mayor Doris McConnell, who was first elected in 2007 and has not yet filed to retain her seat.

Chen, a 34-year-old father of three and general counsel to an international nonprofit headquartered in Shoreline, will focus his campaign on combating high housing costs, increased traffic, and managing rapid growth in Shoreline.

“We need to move our city forward by increasing housing options and services for seniors and families and by supporting strategic development that brings more small businesses and living wage jobs to our community,” Chen said.

Chen grew up in Lake Forest Park and graduated from Shorecrest High School before attending Western Washington University and Seattle University School of Law.