More Asian donors wanted

When it comes to life-saving bone marrow transplants, Asians afflicted with blood cancer are at a disadvantage because there just aren’t enough donors on the registry. Filipino pop star Guji Lorenzana is calling for more Asians aged 18-44 to register to be donors and save lives.

It was February 2016, a day after Guji Lorenzana was married. The festivities had hardly died down, then his family learned Lorenzana’s mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster — from the height of the wedding to finding out she had cancer,” recalled the popular singer, songwriter, and actor. His mother did chemotherapy and radiation and Lorenzana saw how strenuous it was for her.

“I wrote a song — Be Alright — to encourage, give her hope and decided to surprise her by releasing it on Mother’s Day in 2018,” he said.

Unfortunately, the cancer spread to her lungs and Lorenzana’s mother passed away in June 2018.

“That’s when my song took on new meaning. It became an anthem of hope and encouragement, not just for my mom but everybody going through the same thing. I decided to make a music video to honor my mom’s memory,” Lorenzana said.

The music video features cancer survivors and started to make some noise within the Filipino community. It soon grew into a campaign advocating cancer awareness and prevention, and Lorenzana found himself getting involved with organizations within the Philippines, Asia, and the United States. Recently, the pop star collaborated with the Asian American Donor Program (AADP) and Be the Match to make an impact in the Filipino and Asian communities.

“I started to learn about the disparity in registry numbers. There’s such a huge gap — only 0.4 percent of the registry is recognized as Filipino, which is sad because we have a huge Filipino community in the U.S.,” Lorenzana said. “Every three minutes, somebody is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. If you are Caucasian, you have a 90 percent or better chance of finding a genetic bone marrow match. But in the Asian or Filipino community, that number goes down drastically,” he said. “Once you go into specific Asian ethnicities, it becomes much more difficult to find a match — whether it’s for the Cambodian, Vietnamese, or any other group. I encourage all Asian ethnicities to register as donors, it’s so easy,” he added. Lorenzana calls out to students in college, who have time to do this.

“I know students are eager to help and looking for encouragement, I encourage them to do so,” he said.

Treasurer and AADP Executive Director Carol Gillespie said, “Guji’s message is very powerful and personal. I believe his story will resonate with not just Filipinos, but people all over the world. I am really happy about this collaboration. It does take somebody with a personal story like that to be motivated to help.”

AADP started 30 years ago. Gillespie said,“We’ve been recruiting in the Asian American community for about 10 years, and realized other ethnicities needed our help and expanded to all ethnic minorities.” AADP is affiliated with and are partners of Be the Match registry. It hosts about 500 drives throughout the Bay Area and sometimes beyond Northern California. “We’ve been registering anywhere from 8,000 to 15,000 donors a year,” Gillespie said.

Lorenzana’s Be Alright campaign focuses on the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) community.

“We have a large community of Filipinos that live internationally and many of them form my fan base. I wanted to use my platform to inform them that they can be a big help and should register.

A lot of my fans live in the United States and it would be beneficial if they could realize the number gap and learn that becoming part of the registry could significantly help a Filipino brother or sister diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Lorenzana acknowledges that becoming a donor does not top most people’s to-do lists.

“They don’t realize how easy it is. All they need to do is log onto bethematch.org/bealright and register. You get a kit in the mail with a cotton swab for your DNA. Return it and if everything matches, you get put on the registry. Then you wait. If somebody with a genetic match needs a stem cell donor, you get contacted,” he explains. To him, what holds people back from signing up is the lack of urgency and sometimes it’s not somebody close to them but a stranger that’s going to need their donation.

“Concerns people have are whether it is an expense, whether it is painful, and how long will it take.

For the most part, it doesn’t cost you anything, it’s not painful at all, and doesn’t take long to do. I need them to realize it is closer to home than they think.” Gillespie observes that in the Asian American community, the Japanese community has only 34,000 registered donors, while the Filipino community has 79,000.

“It’s going to be difficult for someone to find a bone marrow donor using those numbers. So, we continue outreach to all ethnic minority communities, addressing each group’s quirks,” she said.

Lorenzana is using his platform to get people involved and working closely with Be the Match.

“We are trying to plan several events this year. I suggested touring colleges on the West Coast and talking to Filipino organizations on campuses. We have something planned with Loyola College, Chicago. I manage artists, too, some of them are based in Los Angeles and are popular on YouTube and in the Asian community. I plan on getting them involved as an incentive to college students.”

Gillespie said, “Lorenzana and I talked about hosting mini-shows when he was in the U.S., I thought it was fantastic. These are the ideal people we want on the registry, the younger generation aged between 18 and 44.”

That’s because their bone marrow is more viable, transplant outcomes are better, and they are probably more willing than the older generation.

“Even doctors are selecting younger donors for transplantation. Colleges are a perfect venue and yes, we are going to work with him and get a little mini-show going. I think it will be fabulous and people will really love it,” she said.

Lorenzana also plans on starting a registry in Asia. “The world is a lot smaller today. I don’t think we need to concentrate only within the U.S. to find donors, we have facilities in Asia, too. Be the Match has partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Canada, and the Philippines is just a few hours away from some of those places. We can try and set something up so there are more Filipinos readily available to donate stem cells. That is why I’m targeting the OFW community,” he said.

“There is a plan for things we are trying to get going this year. It’s just starting now, but I foresee it continuing and we just want to get more people involved and raise awareness,” he added.

To register to be a donor, go to join.bethematch.org/BeAlright, or text the word BEALRIGHT to 61474.

