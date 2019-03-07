Introducing ICHS Legacy House

By Staff

SEATTLE — Legacy House announced on March 1 that it is officially part of the International Community Health Services (ICHS)’s Healthy Aging and Wellness Program (HAWP).

Legacy House has been providing culturally competent care to local seniors since 1998. The Seattle Chinatown/International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) established Legacy House in response to the need for affordable, culturally-responsive services for the neighborhood’s increasingly aging and low-income population.

The transition from SCIDpda began about a year ago when SCIDpda’s goal to focus on their main mission of community development, converged with planning for a new Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly that involved ICHS, Kin On, and SCIDpda. Over the last several months, ICHS emerged as the main organization to take over Legacy House as Kin On chose to be a contractor.

“We’re excited and honored to be taking over a program that has an incredible track record serving the seniors within our community,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO. “We’re hoping to elevate it to another level as we continue to expand our senior programs to meet future needs.”

Located in the same complex as ICHS’ Chinatown/International District clinic, HAWP will continue to provide Legacy House’s current services — assisted living with 75 units, adult day care, and a congregate meal program.

This is the first time for ICHS to operate a program that is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Legacy House staff have served our community in amazing ways. Legacy House is the only affordable assisted-living facility in the state, maybe the country, with an emphasis on serving multi-Asian clientele,” said Maiko Winkler-Chin, SCIDpda executive director. “The leadership and expertise of ICHS convinced us that ICHS would be an excellent partner and the right organization to take over.”

Legacy House has received multiple awards for its innovative approach and has become a model for multicultural service providers across the nation.