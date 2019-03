This year’s Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, held Feb. 20-24, showcased over 20 display gardens. This year’s theme was “Gardens of the World” and five exhibitors were awarded gold medals, including Filipino Anthony Fajarillo of Redwood Builders LLC, Landscaping for his creation, “The Isles of the Blest: Tao Myth.”

Two other gardens, “Mystic Gardens” and “Orchids in Balance,” featured Asian-inspired designs.