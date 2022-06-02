Predictions and advice for the week of June 4–June 10, 2022

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—Your slow and steady approach will eventually rule the day. The trick is to stay patient in the meantime.

Ox—Make the most of your current situation. It may not be perfect, but there is plenty to be grateful for.

Tiger—Although you are good at remembering things, it would still be prudent to write things down.

Rabbit—Are you in a role you didn’t expect? Taking the lead can have some surprising benefits.

Dragon—Not sure how to interpret a new development? Try not to read too much into it without finding out more.

Snake—A quick turnaround isn’t always the highest priority. It is of greater importance that it is done right.

Horse—An exciting chapter is beginning, but there is uncertainty associated with it.

Accept that this is part of the fun.

Goat—While the amount might be intimidating, you should be able to make quick work of it in no time.

Monkey—Anticipating a future request can put you ahead of the game. A step ahead is much better than being behind.

Rooster—Instead of aiming to keep up, consider trying to take the lead. You have much to offer in this situation.

Dog—It might be more comfortable to go back to what you know, but there is something better waiting for you.

Pig—Has a recent search turned up some startling information? If you keep going, be prepared for what you find.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.