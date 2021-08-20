Astrology: Predictions and advice for the week of August 21-27, 2021

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—In trying to optimize the leverage that you currently have, keep in mind that timing is key.

Ox—Unless you are surrounded by mind readers, you must communicate clearly to push your agenda forward.

Tiger—While plot twists might be interesting in movies, something decidedly different is likely more desirable in real life.

Rabbit —Experience has taught you not to press your luck, even if it seems like the tables have turned in your favor.

Dragon—Your impatience grows this week as progress seems very slow. Thankfully, you won’t need to wait much longer.

Snake—Regular maintenance can be somewhat tedious. That said, the trouble you avoid by doing it is well worth it.

Horse—Staying on course could become difficult. Your strong spirit inspires you to solidify your resolve and redouble your efforts.

Goat—Are you unsure how to interpret the latest news? Seek additional details to fill in the blanks.

Monkey—Instant gratification is certainly tempting, but indulging too frequently could keep you from realizing long-term rewards.

Rooster—Are you talking to your partner, but not really hearing each other? Listen instead of trying to formulate your response.

Dog—If you want to claim all the credit, then you must be willing to take responsibility and potentially take the blame.

Pig—Thinking about acting as a mentor? Sharing your knowledge will help another, plus you could gain valuable insights as well.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.