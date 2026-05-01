Western Washington events celebrate AAPI Heritage Month throughout May 

A monthlong series of cultural events, performances and community gatherings will mark Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month across the Seattle area, beginning May 2 at the Seattle Center.

The celebration kicks off with a free event at the Armory Food & Event Hall, featuring music, dance and community programming from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by local cultural groups, the program highlights the diversity of AAPI communities through performances ranging from lion dance and hula to spoken word and martial arts.

Opening remarks will be delivered by community leaders and local officials, followed by a full day of performances including the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, Hālau Hula Pulamahiaikalikolehua and the Seattle Shaolin Kungfu Academy. Interactive elements such as trivia and a hum bow eating contest are also scheduled.

The May 2 event coincides with the launch of “Taste of Asia Pacific 2026,” a monthly culinary series hosted by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma. The series opens with a spotlight on Korean cuisine, known for its fermented foods, smoky grilled meats, and a dynamic balance of spicy, tangy and umami-rich flavors.

In Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, the Wing Luke Museum will host its “Best of CID Food Tour” on May 8. Organizers say the tour continues to support local businesses while addressing ongoing challenges, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-Asian bias.

Additional events throughout the month include “A Glimpse of China,” part of the Seattle Center Festál series on May 9, and the annual Walk for Rice on May 16 at Seward Park. The walk raises funds for the ACRS Food Bank, which distributes nearly one million pounds of food each year to thousands of families across King County.

The month’s celebrations will also extend to sports, with the Seattle Mariners hosting an AANHPI Heritage Night on May 19, recognizing the contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities across the Pacific Northwest.

Most events are open to the public, with some requiring advance registration or tickets.



For additional events planned throughout the month of May, go to our community calendar.