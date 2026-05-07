By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. This month, we look at one of the shortest players in the NBA, a placekicker getting a chance in the NFL, and the newest Seattle Mariner.

Connor Joe debuts with the Mariners

The Seattle Mariners welcomed first baseman and designated hitter Connor Joe to the Seattle Mariners. Joe signed with the Mariners in the off season and started out in the minor leagues and is now with the team.

The 33-year-old San Diego, California native was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft. Joe’s family is from Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.

Joe’s parents owned and operated restaurants in Poway, California near San Diego. Joe attended the University of San Diego, where he played college baseball.

Joe’s professional baseball career has been long and winding. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. In 2017 and 2018, Joe was traded to the Braves, then to the Dodgers, and then to the Giants. He was let go by the Giants organization and was picked up once again by the Dodgers in 2020.

After the pandemic, he signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2020. He was then traded to the Pirates in 2022. He was let go by Pittsburgh in 2024 and picked up by the Padres in February 2025. But after seven games, he was let go. In May 2025, he signed on with the Cincinnati Reds, where he spent the 2025 season. He was picked up by the Mariners in 2026 and called up in April.

Yeo returns to Seattle U

Junseok Yeo announced his return to Seattle U after a successful year with the team. Yeo started in every game this season for the Redhawks. The former Gonzaga Bulldog, who transferred to the Redhawks this past year, was chosen as an Honorable Mention to the All-West Coast Conference team. Yeo became a solid contributor to the team, averaging 12 points and 4 rebounds this season.

While Yeo returned to Seattle U, his former teammate, Houran Dan, announced his departure. The center from China is going to play for the University of Hawaii next season.

Kawamura finishes season with Bulls

The NBA season ended last month and while some teams moved on to the playoffs, the Chicago Bulls’ season ended. Despite another disappointing season without a postseason run, it gave Yuki Kawamura an opportunity. Kawamura signed with the Bulls out of training camp after an impressive 2025 NBA Summer League. However, the 24-year-old suffered a blood clot in his right leg, which needed time to heal. The Bulls re-signed him in January 2026 and put him on the NBA roster later that month. Kawamura scored a season high 14 points in the Bulls’ final game of the season. He averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds for the season.

At 5-foot-7, Kawamura is one of only a handful of shorter players on an NBA roster in the league’s history.

Kawamura also plays on the Japan national team, having played in the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

Matsuzawa signs with Raiders

Known as “The Tokyo Toe,” former University of Hawaii placekicker Kansei Matsuzawa signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Matsuzawa signed with the Raiders immediately after the NFL Draft. It is a rarity for kickers to be drafted, so the immediate signing of Matsuzawa shows that the Raiders were deeply interested in making sure that he would be on the team.

The 27-year-old kicker from the University of Hawaii became an Associated Press All-American at the University of Hawaii his senior year. After playing soccer in Japan, witnessing an American football game on a visit to the United States inspired him to pursue becoming a kicker. He worked at a Morton’s Steakhouse in Japan while saving money and training. He sent his video to college schools hoping for a chance to play. He received just one offer from one small school in Ohio. After playing well there, he transferred to the University of Hawaii.

Matsuzawa now gets a chance to live out his dream with the Raiders next season.

Murakami shows off power for White Sox

The Chicago White Sox signed Munetaka Murakami and the Japanese Nippon Baseball star is showing no issues with transitioning to major league pitching. The first baseman/designated hitter is on a torrid pace and leads all of Major League Baseball with 13 home runs through the end of April.

Murakami is known as a big hitter with a penchant for striking out. At this point, the strike outs have not been a problem.



The 26-year-old started playing baseball at the age of 5. His home-run hitting prowess in high school made him known as the “Babe Ruth of Higo.” Higo was the previous name of the township he grew up in. After high school, he began playing in the Nippon Professional Baseball.

Murakami was a sought after player this off season due to his high potential and so far this season, he’s come through for the White Sox.

Jason can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.

