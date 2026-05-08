Seattle Channel’s Susan Han to retire after 18 years

Susan Han, senior producer of the public affairs program City Inside/Out at the Seattle Channel, is retiring this month after nearly two decades of covering politics and community issues in Seattle.

During her tenure, Han helped lead award-winning coverage on topics including elections, police reform, homelessness, teen sex trafficking and public health issues such as safe injection sites.



“I’m most proud of my Emmy for a fentanyl documentary produced with Brian Callanan in 2023,” Han told the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW). “I’m grateful for all the talented hosts and hardworking crews I’ve had the good fortune to work with, and for all the guests who said YES to coming on my shows!”

Han also co-produced Seattle Speaks, an interactive town hall series, and contributed reporting to programs including Art Zone, CityStream and Community Stories.

Colleagues and friends praised Han’s dedication and character.

Former KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa said she admired Han’s generosity, recalling that in 2006, while Han was working at KCTS, she co-chaired an Asian American Journalists Association scholarship campaign with Sanjay Bhatt that surpassed its goal ahead of schedule.

“The goal was to raise $100,000 in five years. They did it in four,” Matsukawa said.

She also praised Han’s persistence in journalism.

“She has no fear approaching politicians and other leaders to appear on her program and answer to the people. Her attitude is: That’s their job,” Matsukawa said, adding that Han “has never missed a deadline in the 500-plus shows she’s done at the Seattle Channel.”

Assunta Ng, founder of the Northwest Asian Weekly, recalled Han’s consistent support during a difficult period in her personal life.

“What can I do?” Han asked Ng when Ng’s husband fell ill. Despite her busy schedule balancing work and family, Han began sending daily messages with humorous clips and cartoons to lift Ng’s spirits.

“Those cartoons often distract me from overthinking and being overwhelmed,” Ng said. “It brings me joy, laughter and surprises. Thank you, Susan, for being a special friend in my life.”

Han said she is looking forward to a break after a long career in television production, though the transition feels surreal.

“I’m still slightly incredulous at the idea of retiring before turning 60, but I’m excited to take a break after a productive and interesting career,” Han said.

Over her career, Han worked at KING 5, KCTS—now Cascade PBS—and the Seattle Channel. She covered major regional developments, including the election of Gary Locke, Washington’s first Chinese American governor, the legalization of recreational marijuana, the homelessness crisis and the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Han has received eight regional Emmy Awards and more than 30 national NATOA awards. Beyond her newsroom work, she has been active in community and nonprofit leadership, including involvement with the Asian American Journalists Association, local parent-teacher associations and the Bellevue School District Multimedia Curriculum Advisory Committee. She has also volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.