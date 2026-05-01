Protesters call out ICE presence in their community 

Demonstrators gathered along Tukwila International Boulevard on Friday morning for a May Day protest organized by the Coalition to Block ICE Expansion.
Protesters focused on Sabey’s role as a commercial landlord providing office space to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Tukwila, including at 12500 Tukwila International Blvd and a second facility at Riverfront Technical Park. Organizers argue that these leases make the company complicit in immigration enforcement actions affecting local families.
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