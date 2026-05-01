Protesters call out ICE presence in their community 

Demonstrators gathered along Tukwila International Boulevard on Friday morning for a May Day protest organized by the Coalition to Block ICE Expansion.

The two-hour rally, held during rush hour, stretched from the headquarters of real estate firm Sabey Corporation to a nearby regional office of the Department of Homeland Security. Participants called for Sabey to terminate its lease agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and for an end to federal immigration enforcement operations in the area.

Protesters focused on Sabey’s role as a commercial landlord providing office space to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Tukwila, including at 12500 Tukwila International Blvd and a second facility at Riverfront Technical Park. Organizers argue that these leases make the company complicit in immigration enforcement actions affecting local families.