New human rights commission charts path for King county 

King County’s Human and Civil Rights Commission (HCRC) has released its first annual report, outlining early efforts to strengthen equity and civil rights protections across the county.

Created by the King County Council in 2024 and launched in 2025, HCRC advises county leaders on policies related to discrimination, accessibility and equity. Its work includes gathering feedback from historically marginalized communities and reviewing how county programs impact residents.

“King County is committed to being an inclusive, welcoming place for all people,” Executive Girmay Zahilay said in a statement, adding that the commission plays a key role in advancing “equity, fairness, and justice.”

During its first year, the commission established bylaws, elected leadership and launched public meetings. Members also met with immigrant and refugee advocates and began reviewing the county’s Civil Rights Program, including ADA and Section 504 compliance.

The report also lays out priorities for the coming year, including increasing community outreach, reviewing civil rights protections and exploring ways to strengthen enforcement of anti-discrimination laws countywide.

Co-chairs Jennifer Karls and Daisy Wong said, “We recognize the responsibility to support policies and initiatives that advance equity, accountability, accessibility, and inclusion, particularly for historically marginalized communities. We look forward to helping guide the Commission’s annual reporting and recommendations to the Executive and Council to strengthen civil and human rights protections.”

You can read the full report here.

