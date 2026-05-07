Majumdar receives a Neddy Award

Sangram Majumdar, a Seattle-based painter and associate professor in the School of Art+Art History+Design at the University of Washington, has received the 2026 Neddy Artist Award in the painting category—one of Washington state’s longest-running awards for visual artists.

Born in 1976 in Kolkata, Majumdar earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Rhode Island School of Design.

National juror Daisy Nam said Majumdar’s paintings stood out for their layered compositions, saturated colors and spatial depth.

“With Sangram Majumdar’s studio visit, I was immediately drawn into his paintings,” Nam said in a statement announcing the award. “The act of looking is a journey in and through the painting.”

Nam also highlighted Majumdar’s exploration of contemporary political and social themes through recurring imagery of faces and masks, describing the work as visually immersive and psychologically charged.

Majumdar was also recently featured in Vogue India for his solo exhibition, Bad Actors, at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke in Mumbai.