Free shuttle to link CID With World Cup fan destinations 

King County Metro will launch the free waterfront shuttle service on May 21 with expanded routes serving the Chinatown-International District (CID) as Seattle prepares for a busy summer of soccer events ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“From Seattle Center to the waterfront, from Pioneer Square to the Chinatown-International District, we want everyone to experience the best of this city, and we want it to be easy,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26.

The shuttle, sponsored by SeattleFWC26 and supported by a $500,000 investment from the City of Seattle, will operate daily through Labor Day. Service will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., increasing to every 10 minutes on match days.

“The Metro Shuttle is about making the waterfront feel truly open and accessible to everyone,” said Joy Shigaki, president and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park. “The easier it is to get here, the more this park becomes part of people’s everyday lives—and a place where the city comes together, especially as we prepare to welcome the world to Seattle.”

The waterfront shuttle originated as a community-led initiative by Friends of Waterfront Park and the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association to improve access to the central waterfront.



The shuttle will also connect riders to Pike Place Market, the Seattle Ferry Terminal, Pier 50 and fan celebration sites across downtown Seattle.