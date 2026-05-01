CID street banner contest winners revealed 

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced the winners of its street pole banner design contest, highlighting local artists and celebrating the neighborhood’s culture and community.

The contest, launched earlier this year in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation, invited artists to submit original designs reflecting the spirit of the Chinatown-International District (CID). Organizers received more than 100 entries and selected winners based on public voting and input from local businesses, residents and community organizers.

Stevie Shao was awarded first place, followed by Alexa Strabuk in second place. Third place was awarded jointly to Han Eckelberg, Milly Pil and MJ Cabigting Steele.

Shao’s winning designs will be installed on red lantern streetlight poles throughout the CID this month.