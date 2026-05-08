Choe, Winkler-Chin, Castro Luna recognized at Brava Awards

The Women’s University Club honored three Seattle leaders at its Brava Awards ceremony on April 29, recognizing their contributions to civic life, housing, and the arts in the Puget Sound region.

This year’s honorees were former Seattle City Council member Martha Choe, housing and community development leader Maiko Winkler-Chin, and poet Claudia Castro Luna.

Choe was the first Korean American elected to the Seattle City Council and later held senior roles in state government and at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Winkler-Chin is known for her work on affordable housing and for leading major investments in Seattle’s housing levy, as well as efforts to support the Chinatown International District. Castro Luna, a former Washington state poet laureate and Seattle’s first civic poet, is the author of Killing Marías and an upcoming memoir.

The club also recognized local students as “future leaders,” awarding scholarships to support their education.

The Brava Awards have been held for more than 30 years to celebrate women’s leadership and service in Seattle.