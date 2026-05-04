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Chloé Zhao, Demi Moore, among Cannes Film Festival jurors

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By JAKE COYLE

Chloé Zhao arrives at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chloé Zhao, Demi Moore, and Stellan Skarsgård are among the jurors who will decide the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Monday.

Just about a week before the 79th Cannes begins May 12, organizers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival. As already announced, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is president of the jury.

Along with him, Moore, Zhao and Skarsgård, the jurors are: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

The festival runs May 12-23.

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