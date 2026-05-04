AAPIs in focus on “Saturday Night Live”

On the first “Saturday Night Live” of Asian American Pacific Islander Native Hawaiian Heritage Month, Filipino American pop star Olivia Rodrigo took center stage as both host and musical guest, delivering a high-energy performance that blended music, comedy and physical humor.

Rodrigo’s musical performances included the live debut of “Begged,” a track from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, scheduled for release June 12. She also performed her previously announced single “Drop Dead.”

Rodrigo joins a select group of performers—including Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande—who have handled both hosting and musical duties on “Saturday Night Live.”

The show opened with a political cold open featuring Aziz Ansari portraying FBI Director Kash Patel. Ansari’s fast-paced performance stood out, mixing quick wordplay with self-deprecating humor. At one point, his character quipped, “I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job.”