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Northwest Asian Weekly

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AAPIs in focus on “Saturday Night Live”

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On the first “Saturday Night Live” of Asian American Pacific Islander Native Hawaiian Heritage Month, Filipino American pop star Olivia Rodrigo took center stage as both host and musical guest, delivering a high-energy performance that blended music, comedy and physical humor.

Courtesy: NBC/Saturday Night Live

Rodrigo’s musical performances included the live debut of “Begged,” a track from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, scheduled for release June 12. She also performed her previously announced single “Drop Dead.”

Rodrigo joins a select group of performers—including Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande—who have handled both hosting and musical duties on “Saturday Night Live.”

Courtesy: NBC/Saturday Night Live

The show opened with a political cold open featuring Aziz Ansari portraying FBI Director Kash Patel. Ansari’s fast-paced performance stood out, mixing quick wordplay with self-deprecating humor. At one point, his character quipped, “I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job.” 

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