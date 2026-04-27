New Seattle sculpture celebrates unity as World Cup approaches 

A new sculpture unveiled Monday in Seattle is meant to capture the spirit of a city preparing to welcome the world.

The nine-foot bronze piece, Vital Spirit, was created by Pacific Northwest artist Gerard Tsutakawa to mark Seattle’s role as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026. “Seattle Stadium”—the temporary, official name for Lumen Field during the World Cup—is set to host six matches.

Commissioned by the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee, the sculpture will remain in place permanently—something organizers say is key to the project’s purpose.

“The Vital Spirit sculpture embodies an abstract profile standing on two legs,” said Tsutakawa. “One side has gentle curves and the other is angular, which allude to the yin and yang of human nature. The two sides rise up and are brought together by the circle, which symbolizes the unity of the world we all share.

But the sculpture is also meant to be more than a standalone artwork. It will serve as the starting point for the Seattle Unity Loop, a planned four-mile public art route connecting neighborhoods including Pioneer Square, the Chinatown-International District (CID), Belltown, the Central District and Capitol Hill, with links to Waterfront Park and Seattle Center.

“This sculpture is a symbol of what is possible when a community comes together with vision and purpose, and it will still be standing here decades from now as a reminder of what Seattle created in 2026,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26.

The Washington State Public Stadium Authority will add Vital Spirit to its permanent public art collection, while city officials framed the installation as part of a broader effort to create a lasting legacy tied to the tournament.

Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt said the sculpture will stand as “a permanent reminder of the goodwill, the investment, and the pride that the FIFA World Cup brought to our city.”

